15 YEARS AGO: Megan McCracken, ISU women turn back Bradley
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Megan McCracken, ISU women turn back Bradley

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Cory Noe poured in a game-high 34 points, including 8-of-12 from 3-point range, to lead the Mahomet-Seymour High School basketball team to a 54-53 overtime win over Prairie Central in a Corn Belt Conference battle in Fairbury.

15 years ago (2006): Megan McCracken broke an extended shooting slump with a team-high 17 points and Holly Hallstrom grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds to lead Illinois State over Bradley, 66-51, in women’s basketball.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington battled back from a six-point halftime deficit and received 25 points from Brad Wurth en route to a 73-63 Big 12 Conference basketball win over Decatur Eisenhower.

50 years ago (1971): Clive Hornstein posted 30 points as Chatsworth High School roared to a 93-50 Vermillion Valley Conference victory over Melvin-Sibley. Jerry Kurtenbach added 26 points to the Chatsworth scoring, keeping them undefeated in the conference at 7-0.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

