15 YEARS AGO: Megan McCracken pours in seven 3-pointers for ISU women in loss to Illini
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Megan McCracken pours in seven 3-pointers for ISU women in loss to Illini

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State’s Jacob Hendren has been named a Louisville Slugger Preseason All-American, as selected by Collegiate Baseball newspaper. Hendren, a former University High School and Heartland College standout, was a third-team selection.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State senior Megan McCracken poured in a career-high 25 points, sank a school record seven 3-pointers and sparked a furious second half rally in her first action of the season after a hip injury. But it wasn’t enough as Illinois beat the Redbirds, 84-74.

25 years ago (1995): Senior center Josh Griffeth tallied 21 of his game-high 24 points in the second half as LeRoy rallied for a 63-58 win over Heyworth in Sangamon Valley Conference basketball action.

50 years ago (1970): “The team that gets on the boards will win most of the time,” Coach Bob Metcalf of University High said after his Pioneers soundly thrashed Morton, 86-63. Joel Oberman, who stretches 6-7, was the team leader with 15 rebounds.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

