15 YEARS AGO: Melissa Martin helps U High softball slip past Pontiac

5 years ago (2015): Sophomore catcher Pat Mollo, senior infielder Derek Idstein and senior pitcher John Munyon were first-team picks on the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin all-conference baseball team. IWU finished 27-16 after falling in the CCIW Tournament title game to Carthage.

15 years ago (2005): University High survived a dramatic home run by Pontiac’s Joelle Curry by scoring in the top of the ninth inning to beat Pontiac in softball action. Melissa Martin had three hits and two runs batted in to lead the Pioneers.

25 years ago (1995): Rex Massey allowed six hits and struck out 28 to lead the Bloomington Builders to 3-2 and 2-0 wins over the Champaign Merchants in Prairie Fastpitch Softball League action at O’Neil Park.

50 years ago (1970): Paul Jones, Normal Community High School’s most valuable basketball player this season, has signed a full NCAA athletic scholarship at Northwest Missouri State University. Jones is 6 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He scored 522 points this season and averaged 12.5 rebounds per game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

