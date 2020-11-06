 Skip to main content
15 YEARS AGO: Michael Hoomanawanui's TD catch lifts Central Catholic to playoff win
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Michael Hoomanawanui's TD catch lifts Central Catholic to playoff win

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Jaelyn Keene began her second-set stint at the service line with Illinois State trailing 15-10. It ended with four aces and 11 points later with the Redbirds leading 21-15, a pivotal point in ISU’s four-set Missouri Valley Conference victory over Bradley.

15 years ago (2005): Michael Hoomanawanui went up between two defenders to haul in a 5-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 remaining to give Central Catholic a 36-33 victory over Prairie Central in a Class 4A second-round state playoff game.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois Wesleyan quarterback Lon Erickson was named CCIW co-offensive player of the week after completing 21 of 28 passes for 316 yards and a school-record tying six touchdowns in a 61-10 victory over North Park.

50 years ago (1970): University High tucked 14 years of bad memories deep in the closet by making Normal Community a true believer with a crushing 35-0 win over the Ironmen at Truman Keys Field. Mighty Bruce Townsend, U High’s artful dodger, rushed for 186 yards in 29 carries and scored the Pioneers’ first two touchdowns to begin the rout.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

