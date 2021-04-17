15 YEARS AGO: Michelle Henderson helps Normal West to softball win over Central Catholic

5 years ago (2016): Tim Smyk was 4 for 5 with four RBIs to power the Illinois Wesleyan baseball team to a 10-2 win over No. 23 North Central. Nick Brune survived 12 North Central hits, striking out seven while yielding just one earned run in the complete-game victory.

15 years ago (2006): Michelle Henderson had a home run among her three hits and drove in five runs while Jenn Murray and Sarah Washburn combined to strike out 15 batters in Normal West’s 7-0 softball victory over Central Catholic.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan announced it will play a June 3 football game in Hamburg, Germany. A crowd of 10,000 is expected to see the Titans play the Hamburg Blue Devils in the first Monday night game in the history of American football in Germany.

50 years ago (1971): Clinton High School’s baseball team rode the pitching of John Evans and Mike Fleming to a Corn Belt Conference doubleheader sweep of Pontiac, 4-1 and 7-2. Evans pitched a three-hitter in the opener, and Fleming was in command all the way in the nightcap with a smooth six-hitter.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

