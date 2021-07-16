15 YEARS AGO: Mike Henry sinks birdie putt on 19th hole to lift him and Sean McCaw to Two-Man title

5 years ago (2016): The Normal CornBelters pulled away twice and broke a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts. Starter Mike Schweiss (4-4) earned the win after 6 1/3 innings of work, allowing three earned runs with four walks and nine strikeouts.

15 years ago (2006): Mike Henry sank a 10-foot downhill birdie putt on the first extra hole to give him and partner Sean McCaw a victory over Lester Hampton and Dustin Thompson in the 19-hole title match of the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament at the ISU Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): Nathan Danner sank a 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole and went on to win the Junior City Golf Tournament for boys 17-18 with a 2-over-par 73 and a two-day 151 total at the ISU Golf Course. Katherine Peterson (15-16 age group) had the top performance among girls.

50 years ago (1971): Lyle Aeschliman pitched a seven-hitter and struck out 11 as Eureka’s American Legion junior baseball team trimmed Canton, 8-3. John Dallinger had two hits and drove in three runs for the winners, who now have a 17-14-1 record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

