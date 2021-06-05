15 YEARS AGO: Moline edges Normal West in Class AA softball super-sectional

5 years ago (2016): Dillon Haupt snapped out of a 5-for-42 slide with two home runs and four RBIs to spark the Normal CornBelters to a 10-3 Frontier League victory over Windy City before a Corn Crib gathering of 1,910.

15 years ago (2006): Undefeated Moline, the state’s top-ranked softball team, made an unearned run in the first inning to hold up for a 1-0 victory over Normal West in the Class AA Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional. West freshman pitcher Jenn Murray (20-5) was outstanding in defeat.

25 years ago (1996): Shane Doherty struck out 18 and Wayne Brown belted a two-run home run as the Bloomington Hearts swept a men’s major fastpitch softball doubleheader from Teutopolis Miller Lite, 5-1 and 4-1.

50 years ago (1971): Dave Powell drove in six runs with a grand slam home run and a two-run homer as Mansfield belted Farmer City, 17-6, in a Sangamon Valley Conference high school baseball game. Steve Dodge and Mark Manual, each of whom had two hits, added homers in the barrage. Dwight Groves socked four hits.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

