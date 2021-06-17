15 YEARS AGO: NCHS' Emily Hanley helps Class AA South to All-Star basketball victory

5 years ago (2016): Sam Heaton belted a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to boost the BNBA Gold to a 9-6 win over Kansas City Elite at the Sunnyside Invitational at Decatur. Heaton had two hits and four RBIs in support of winning pitcher Ryan Poland.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

15 years ago (2006): Washington’s Maggie Krick poured in a team-high 15 points and Normal Community graduate Emily Hanley added 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Class AA South to a 111-94 victory in the 22nd annual Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Girls All-Star Game.

25 years ago (1996): Jason Graf sank a 50-foot birdie putt at No. 10 and chipped in for an eagle on the next hole on his way to a 1-up upset of Elston Mitchell in the first round of the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): With the bases loaded and two men out in the home half of the seventh, Bloomington Louis E. Davis Post pitcher Dan Richardson chopped a high bouncer off the plate that stayed airborne long enough to score pinch-runner Steve Brandt and claim a 4-3 victory over Pekin.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.