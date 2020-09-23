 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 YEARS AGO: NCHS runs its way to football victory over Normal West
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: NCHS runs its way to football victory over Normal West

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Keegan Waggoner of Bloomington had a hole in one on the 170-yard No. 5 hole at Bluegrass Creek Golf Course in Minier. Waggoner used a 5-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Vince Zimmerman and Alan Gepperson.

15 years ago (2005): Normal Community dominated a turnover-plagued rival Normal West for a 21-7 football victory. The Ironmen gained 259 of their 277 total yards on the ground in winning the newly created “Chili Bowl” trophy from WJBC Radio and Read’s Sporting Goods.

25 years ago (1995): University High won its third straight Intercity volleyball title as U High superstar Rebecca Dady posted 52 kills in four matches. Dady moved within seven kills of the state’s all-time record of 1,384.

50 years ago (1970): Danny Curl and Meree Mills received the Big 4 Awards as the outstanding boy and girl on the Four Season’s swimming team. High point trophies went to Becky Swanlund, Curl, Keely Richardson, David Glidden, Miss Mills, Terry Swanlund, Sue Scott, Jim Pate, Connie Smith and Mike O’Grady.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News