15 YEARS AGO: NCHS runs its way to football victory over Normal West

5 years ago (2015): Keegan Waggoner of Bloomington had a hole in one on the 170-yard No. 5 hole at Bluegrass Creek Golf Course in Minier. Waggoner used a 5-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Vince Zimmerman and Alan Gepperson.

15 years ago (2005): Normal Community dominated a turnover-plagued rival Normal West for a 21-7 football victory. The Ironmen gained 259 of their 277 total yards on the ground in winning the newly created “Chili Bowl” trophy from WJBC Radio and Read’s Sporting Goods.

25 years ago (1995): University High won its third straight Intercity volleyball title as U High superstar Rebecca Dady posted 52 kills in four matches. Dady moved within seven kills of the state’s all-time record of 1,384.

50 years ago (1970): Danny Curl and Meree Mills received the Big 4 Awards as the outstanding boy and girl on the Four Season’s swimming team. High point trophies went to Becky Swanlund, Curl, Keely Richardson, David Glidden, Miss Mills, Terry Swanlund, Sue Scott, Jim Pate, Connie Smith and Mike O’Grady.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

