15 YEARS AGO: NCHS tops Bloomington in Class 6A second-round playoff game in schools' 100th meeting
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: NCHS tops Bloomington in Class 6A second-round playoff game in schools' 100th meeting

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Normal manager Brooks Carey has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in the CornBelters’ dugout for the next two seasons. Carey guided the Belters to the first playoff berth in franchise history this past season when Normal won the Frontier League’s West Division with a 61-35 record.

15 years ago (2005): Trailing 7-6, Normal Community used Sam Smith’s diving pass interception on the 5-yard line to start a 95-yard touchdown march that led to a 19-7 victory over Bloomington in a second-round Class 6A playoff game. It was the 100th football meeting between the schools.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State’s volleyball team rallied behind seniors Jill Cole and Robyn Read to defeat Indiana State, 15-12, 5-15, 15-12, 15-7, in Missouri Valley Conference action.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan University star freshman pass receiver Don Strohfus ranks first in this week’s NAIA District 20 statistics. Strohfus has 48 catches in seven games for 666 yards and seven touchdowns. His 42 points scored ranks him seventh.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

