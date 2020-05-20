15 YEARS AGO: Nnamani, Guzman lead U High to Lewistown sectional track title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan sophomore catcher Pat Mollo was chosen as the “Most Valuable Player” and seniors Dan Truesdale, Matt Hart and John Munyon shared the “Most Valuable Pitcher” award for the Titan baseball team.

15 years ago (2005): Nnaemeka Nnamani won two individual events while Shane Guzman sped to victory in the 100-meter dash and took part in three victorious relays in leading University High to the team title in the Class A Lewistown Sectional track and field meet.

25 years ago (1995): Amy Gilmore, Kristen Lange and Jennie Keeley gave Ridgeview running ace Jacqui Bliss the lead and no foe could overcome her last lap of 59.2 seconds as the Mustangs won the Class A State 800-meter medley relay title with a school record time of 1 minute, 51.64 seconds.

50 years ago (1970): John Adams stuck out eight and yielded only one hit in his 5⅓-inning stint to lead Bloomington High School past Lexington High School, 2-1, for the Central Catholic Regional Tourney Baseball Championship. Robin Cooper provided relief help for BHS in the sixth.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

