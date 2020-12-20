15 YEARS AGO: No. 1-ranked Illinois Wesleyan cruises past Hanover

5 years ago (2015): With four players in double figures, the Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball team downed host Pacific Lutheran, 65-50. Rebekah Ehresman and Maddie Merritt scored 16 points apiece while Gabby Weber and 15 and Nina Anderson 12 for the Titans.

15 years ago (2005): No. 1-ranked Illinois Wesleyan avenged two of its five losses from last season with a 9-0 run that secured a 72-61 victory over Hanover. Keelan Amelianovich of IWU led all scorers with 18 points.

25 years ago (1995): University High graduate Jim Crews’ experience as a player and assistant coach under Indiana’s Bob Knight didn’t help him as his Evansville basketball team lost 76-48 to Knight’s Hoosiers in a rare intrastate game in Evansville, Ind.

50 years ago (1970): Not too many Bloomingtonians know that the man that started the move to permit Notre Dame’s football eleven to play in a Bowl game was our own March Wells, the last president of the old Bloomington Fans Association. It took many years to convince the good priests, but the Irish will meet Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

