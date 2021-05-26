15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community beats Normal West in 10 innings in baseball regional

5 years ago (2016): Senior infielder Matthew Mardis, junior shortstop Jarrod Juskiewicz and sophomore second baseman Gino Cavalieri are the tri-winners of the Most Valuable Player honor for the Illinois Wesleyan baseball team. Mardis was recently named the CCIW Player of the Year.

15 years ago (2006): Brian Weekes pitched four scoreless innings of relief and Normal Community scored twice in the top of the 10th inning to edge Normal West, 12-10, in the Normal West Class AA Regional semifinal.

25 years ago (1996): Shane Doherty and Bob Ginger combined on a five-hitter to lead the Bloomington Hearts major fastpitch softball team to a 5-2 win over Marathon, Wis., in the Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Invitational.

50 years ago (1971): Robin Cooper, the hero of Bloomington High School’s Champaign Sectional Baseball victory over Mattoon, was awarded the Most Valuable Athlete of the Year trophy by his fellow letter winners at the Raiders athletic banquet.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

