15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community captures Big 12 all-sports award

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan graduate Max Leonard was named to the first team and senior Eric Rydell was elected to the third team of the Academic All-America Division III Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Teams, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Both have grade-point averages of 3.93.
15 years ago (2006): Normal Community High School athletic teams won or shared six titles in Big 12 Conference play during the year to win the league’s all-sports award with 156 points. Bloomington finished second with 142 points.
25 years ago (1996): Cathy Naleway and Paula Paluska won a scorecard playoff over there other teams to win the eighth annual Bloomington-Normal Two-Woman Best-Position Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
50 years ago (1971): Bloomington’s championship flight hope, Nina McMeekan, breezed in first-round match play at the 30th annual Women’s State Amateur Golf Tournament. Mrs. McMeekan defeated Mrs. Maurice Deane of the Southside Golf Club, Decatur, 4 and 3, on the par-71 Champaign Country Club.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.