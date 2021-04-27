15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community's Amber May throws perfect game, hits 2-run homer in win over BHS

5 years ago (2016): Clarke Rich and Sara Dust scored three goals apiece to carry the Illinois Wesleyan women’s lacrosse team to an 11-3 victory over host Elmhurst. Rich boosted her team-leading total to 29 as the Titans clinched their first berth in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament.

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community pitching ace Amber May threw a perfect game and hit a two-out, two-run home run in the seventh inning for a 2-0 victory over crosstown rival Bloomington.

25 years ago (1996): First-year field event coach Damon Jones guided University High to 42 field event points and the Class A division title while versatile Brad Seckler helped Metamora set three meet records on its way to the Class AA crown of the 49th annual Gene Masters Relays at Normal West.

50 years ago (1971): The Sangamon Valley Conference will launch its baseball campaign immediately following the conference track meet and will continue the program through the month of June. Fairbury-Cropsey is the defending champion, winning both the football and baseball titles the first year after they entered the conference.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

