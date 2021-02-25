15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community's Emily Hanley repeats as Big 12 Player of the Year

5 years ago (2016): Kaelyn Froebe scored a game-high 19 points as Lincoln High School pulled away in the fourth quarter to down Champaign St. Thomas More, 53-39, in the Class 3A Clinton Girls Basketball Sectional championship game. Kennedy Lolling added 10 points for Lincoln.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community High School girls basketball star Emily Hanley has been named Big 12 Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season. Hanley, a senior and Eastern Michigan recruit, shared the honor with Allie Lindemann of Champaign Central.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State’s Dan Muller and Heyworth High School graduate Mike Hartke of Northern Illinois have been named to the GTE District V All-Academic Team for basketball. District honorees will be placed on the national ballot for All-America consideration.

50 years ago (1971): Augustana’s acceptance of a bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association playoffs makes Illinois Wesleyan the automatic representative of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin in the NAIA’s District 20 playoff. The Titans still need to defeat Millikin to win a share of the CCIW crown, however.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.