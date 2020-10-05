15 YEARS AGO: Normal West earns volleyball win over Urbana behind Jackie Spencer

5 years ago (2015): Alicia Claunch had 10 kills and Claire Renhart seven digs to lead LeRoy to a 25-20, 25-17 Heart of Illinois Conference over GCMS. Hallie Sammer dished out 16 assists for the Panthers while Maddi Qualls scored seven aces. Taylor May had seven assists for GCMS.

15 years ago (2005): The serving and blocking of senior Jackie Spencer sparked the Normal West High School volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-9 Big 12 Conference victory over Urbana.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington’s Tony Zanoni won the individual championship at No. 6 singles to lead Illinois State’s men’s tennis team to a second-place finish at the six-team Eastern Michigan Invitational at Ypsilanti.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan finished 10th in the third annual MacMurray College Invitational Golf Tournament at Jacksonville Country Club. The event was held concurrently with the NAIA district playoff, where IWU finished fourth beyond Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois and North Central.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

