15 YEARS AGO: Normal West erupts in 10th innings to win sectional baseball semifinal win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State’s Paul DeJong and Jacob Hendren have earned Capital One Academic All-American honors, the College Sports Information Directors (CoSIDA) announced. DeJong and Hendren were first-team selections. Illinois State was the only school to place two on the first team.

15 years ago (2005): Normal West’s Drew Stephens and Lincoln’s Matt Phillips each pitched nine shutout innings, but West broke through for seven runs in the 10th inning to grab a 7-2 victory in a Class AA Illinois Wesleyan Sectional semifinal baseball game.

25 years ago (1995): Jeremy Brown of Roanoke-Benson pitched a no-hitter to beat Stronghurst, 13-0, in the Class A State Baseball Tournament quarterfinals. The craft lefthander needed only 66 pitches in his five-inning masterpiece. Josh Beenders tied a state tourney record with six runs batted in.

50 years ago (1970): Mike Hocking, a 6-foot-4½ inch basketball guard from Olney, has signed a letter of intent at Illinois State University. Hocking’s decision brings to 11 the number of incoming basketball players recruiting by new ISU coach Will Robinson.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.