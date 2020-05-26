15 YEARS AGO: Normal West girls soccer improves to 21-0 with regional championship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): Claire Ambrose was 4 for 4 with a three-run homer to lead top-seeded Normal West High School to a 12-4 semifinal victory over No. 4 seed Danville in the Normal Community Class 4A softball regional at NCHS. Winning pitcher Reganne Camp allowed three hits and two earned runs, striking out 11.

15 years ago (2005): Unbeaten Normal West (21-0) kept rolling as the No. 1-seeded Wildcats earned a 3-0 victory over host Moline to stay perfect on the season and claim the Class AA Moline Regional championship. West goalkeeper Kristina Snyder record two saves in earning the shutout.

25 years ago (1995): Mike McKie hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning and David Welchel added a two-run single in the sixth to lead Olympia past Peoria Richwoods, 5-2, in the first round of the Washington Class AA Regional baseball tourney.

50 years ago (1970): With near-perfect defense and the two-hit pitching of Robin Cooper, Bloomington High School surprised favored Mattoon, 2-1, in eight innings at the Champaign Sectional Baseball Tournament. Mike Abfalder’s second smash single up the middle brought Cooper home from second base with the winning run.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.