15 YEARS AGO: Normal West routs Urbana for girls sectional soccer championship

5 years ago (2016): Using a 7-iron, Paul Leber aced the 121-yard No. 4 hold at Crestwicke Country Club. Witnessing Leber’s first career hole in one were Darrell Bielema and Bill Kennedy.
15 years ago (2006): Stephanie Horvath got Normal West started with a goal off a corner kick at the 15:29 mark of the first half and West stormed to a dominating 6-0 championship victory over Urbana in the West Class AA Sectional soccer tourney.
25 years ago (1996): Eureka’s 3,200-meter relay team of Chris Hood, Jeremy Zacha, Jared Hartr and Matt Kaufman achieved the first relay title in school history at the 102nd boys state track meet. They ran a school record time of 7 minutes, 58.80 seconds.
50 years ago (1971): Wayne Johnson, a sophomore letterman from Sterling, has been elected captain of next season’s Illinois State tennis team. Johnson has played No. 2 singles the past two years for the Redbirds.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
