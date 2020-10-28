15 YEARS AGO: Normal West trounces Richwoods in Class 6A playoff opener

5 years ago (2015): Normal Community’s boys soccer team buried Moline, 9-2, in the semifinals of the Collinsville Class 3A Sectional. Moline scored 6:17 into the game, but NCHS responded with six unanswered goals before halftime.

15 years ago (2005): Normal West, spearheaded by the running of Josh Lacombe and Jordan Flex and the passing combination of Andy Dicken and Cody White, rolled up 385 yards in a 34-6 win over Peoria Richwoods in a Class 6A first-round playoff game.

25 years ago (1995): A fired-up Pontiac defense pressured Central Catholic into five turnovers and turned three into touchdowns for a 26-14 victory in the Class 3A state football playoffs. Doug Gschwendtner passed for 99 yards and Shawn Dumming ran for 92 to pace Pontiac’s offense.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan University’s Don Strohfus caught 12 passes for 154 yards against Augustana and displaced Gary Fairchild of Augustana on top of the conference receiving stats with 462 yards to Fairchild’s 387.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

