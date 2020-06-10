15 YEARS AGO: Normal West's Michelle Henderson wins Class AA Softball Hitting Derby

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State left-hander Will Headean was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 13th round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft. Headean and the Padres quickly came to a financial agreement, and the junior from Morton will forego his final season of eligibility at ISU.

15 years ago (2005): Normal West junior Michelle Henderson hit five balls over the fence while totaling 67 points to win the Class AA Softball Hitting Derby at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

25 years ago (1995): Mike McNeely posted a 2-under-par 69 to win medalist honors by three strokes over Rick Percy in the qualifying round for the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Tournament at the Illinois State University Golf Course.

50 years ago (1970): Valarie Sprinker of Crestwicke won first place in low gross at the Lakeside Country Club’s 9-hole invitational. Eileen Kaup of Highland Park was first in low putts.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

