15 YEARS AGO: Normal West's wins Big 12 indoor triple jump with school record

5 years ago (2016): Jack Henderson missed eight weeks of the season because of appendicitis and a major shoulder injury, but the 120-pounder still placed fourth in Class 2A to become just the second three-time medalist in Bloomington High School history. For his efforts, he was named Pantagraph Area Wrestler of the Year.

15 years ago (2006): Normal West senior Todd Spicer won the Big 12 Conference triple jump with an indoor school-record distance of 43 feet, 2½ inches. Other area winners were NCHS senior Jared Starnes in the 800-meter run, and Bloomington junior Ben Nathan in the 3,200 and the BHS 3,200 relay.

25 years ago (1996): Chris Leman hit a grand slam and Kyle Brown added three hits as defending Class A state champion Roanoke-Benson downed Peoria Christian, 17-5, to complete a sweep of a season-opening doubleheader at Roanoke. The Rockets won the first game, 8-5.

50 years ago (1971): Tim Stanish defeated Ken Anderson to win the YMCA Men’s Handball Tournament. Stanish reached the title match by knocking off Bob Gipson in the semifinals, while Anderson beat Irv Bernstein and Fred Stegbauer in earlier matches.

