15 YEARS AGO: Normal's Marisa Milligan advances to Women's State Am title match
5 years ago (2015): Maria Baldwin of the Eastern Illinois women’s cross country/track teams was named the school’s Female Newcomer of the Year. Baldwin is a Fieldcrest High School graduate who just completed her freshman year at EIU.

15 years ago (2005): Marisa Milligan of Normal won twice to advance to the title match of the 72nd Illinois Women’s State Amateur Championship at Marion’s Kokopelli Golf Club. She beat Natalia Parker, 7 and 6, before topping Lincoln’s Jan Bowers, 2 up, in the semifinals.

25 years ago (1995): Mike McNeely pulled off one of the most amazing comebacks in the history of the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Tournament. Five holes down after seven holes, McNeely rallied for a 1-up victory over Tom Bley with an 8-foot par putt at the 18th hole of their quarterfinal match.

50 years ago (1970): Outfielders Tom Monschein and Steve Pultorak have been elected co-captains of Illinois State University’s 1971 baseball team. Pultorak hit .317 for the Redbirds last season, and Monschein, the Redbirds’ lead-off batter, hit .303 and had 10 runs batted in.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

