15 YEARS AGO: Normal's Marisa Milligan finishes second in Illinois Women's Open

5 years ago (2016): Bloomington High School’s Ezri Edwards, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker who can jump and touch 9 feet, 9 inches, has accepted a full scholarship offer from Bradley University. Edwards was a three-rotation starter for the 29-8 Big 12 Conference championship team in 2015.

15 years ago (2006): Marisa Milligan of Normal finished second in the Illinois Women’s Open golf tournament at Romeoville. She shot a closing 71 and had a 54-hole total of 6-under 210, two strokes behind champion Jenna Pearson of Wheaton.

25 years ago (1996): First-year Illinois State football coach Todd Berry announced that Daryl Jones, who emerged from East Carolina’s spring drills as a starting running back, will transfer to ISU. Berry was East Carolina’s offensive coordinator prior to accepting the ISU position.

50 years ago (1971): A vastly improved group of 74 Bloomington-Normal Swim Club competitors will compete this weekend in the annual Junior Olympic Short Course Swimming Championships at Illinois State University’s Horton Pool. The top BNSC competitor will also be awarded the Bess Allsup Memorial Trophy.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

