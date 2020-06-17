15 YEARS AGO: Normal's Marisa Milligan joins father as state amateur golf champion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Senior softball standouts Hannah Ploense of Bloomington High School and Morgan Edwards of University High were selected as Class 3A first-team all-staters by the Illinois Coaches Association.

15 years ago (2005): Marisa Milligan joined her father Mike as a state amateur golf champion by beating Mary Ellen Jacobs, 2 and 1, at Marion’s Kokopelli Golf Club. Milligan became the first Twin Cities woman to win the state title since Jeanne Cline in 1944. Father Mike won his men’s state title in 1974.

25 years ago (1995): Four-time winner Mike Milligan eliminated two-time defending champion Tom Kearfott, 2 and 1, and Rick Percy ousted Mike McNeely, 4 and 3, in the semifinals of the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Tournament at ISU Golf Course.

50 years ago (1970): The Bloomington Bobcats overcame a five-run Galesburg second inning and went on to an 8-6 victory in the opening Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League game for both teams. Jack Cook was awarded the win on the mound for the Bobcats, walking four and striking out five in 7⅓ innings work.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

