15 YEARS AGO: Nose tackle Eric Floyd keys Bloomington defense in win over Champaign
From Pages Past

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State freshman Trent Wallace was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s golfer of the week following his medalist performance in the D.A. Weibring Intercollegiate. Wallace, playing in his first college tournament, posted a three-round score of 211 to help the Redbirds place first among a field of 18 teams.

15 years ago (2005): A stingy Bloomington defense anchored by nose guard Eric Floyd slowed down the Champaign Central offense for a 23-12 BHS victory. Floyd’s team-leading eight tackles helped hold standout Champaign tailback Cory Leman to 30 yards rushing.

25 years ago (1995): University of Illinois split end/punt returner Marquis Mosely of Bloomington High School broke his collarbone during a 9-7 victory over Arizona and likely will be lost for the season. Mosely, a junior, was hurt when he made a diving catch of an Arizona punt in the first quarter.

50 years ago (1970): Seven lettermen, led by co-captain Gary Johnson, will be part of a defensive lineup that will employ a five-man rather than the six-man front coach Don Larson has used so many years as part of Illinois Wesleyan’s defensive alignment. The Titans open their season against Wheaton at the Wesleyan Stadium.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

