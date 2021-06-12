 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Olympia's Kaylee West sparks Area to win over Intercity in All-Star Softball Game

  • 0
From Pages Past
{{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2016): Bloomington High School’s Ilijah Donnelly earned Most Valuable Player honors after scoring a team-high 20 points for the South in a 126-113 victory over the North squad in the IBCA Class 3A-4A All-Star Game in Pontiac.

15 years ago (2006): Olympia’s Kaylee West drove in the winning run with a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Area defeated the Intercity, 5-4, in the 13th annual Pantagraph All-Star High School Softball Game at Champion Fields.

25 years ago (1996): David Lucas’ two-run single in the sixth inning gave the Bloomington Bobcats the lead in a 3-1 victory over the Buckley Dutchmasters, earning the Bobcats a doubleheader split in Collegiate Summer Association baseball action.

50 years ago (1971): Dan Eyer had two hits and scored three runs and Jerry Potter stroked three hits in support of the one-hit pitching of righthander Rick Vance as Octavia whipped Farmer City, 6-1, in a Sangamon Valley Conference high school baseball game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears count on Danny Trevathan aging up not out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News