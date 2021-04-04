15 YEARS AGO: Olympia's Lindsay Watkins throws softball no-hitter against U High

5 years ago (2016): Gibson City High School graduate Jeff Christensen has been chosen for induction into the Eastern Illinois University Athletic Hall of Fame. Christensen was a star quarterback for Eastern Illinois from 1980-82. During his first season he led the Panthers to a 1980 NCAA Division II national runner-up finish.

15 years ago (2006): Lindsay Watkins tossed a no-hitter, striking out 10 University High batters, as Olympia remained undefeated with a 5-0 Corn Belt Conference softball victory at Stanford. Darci Williams and Keri Leach had two hits apiece for the Spartans.

25 years ago (1996): Laura Crone and Erin Pille hit inside-the-park home runs to spark Fieldcrest High School’s softball team to a 10-3 victory over Central Catholic on a cold, misty day at Bloomington’s O’Neil Park.

50 years ago (1971): John DeWertt, a sophomore lefthander from Nokomis, twirled a good game in the nightcap of a doubleheader for Illinois State, but the Redbirds fell 6-5 to Loyola of the South in New Orleans. Loyola won the opener, 4-2, to post their 18th and 19th victories of the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

