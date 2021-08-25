15 YEARS AGO: Omar Clayton makes sparkling QB debut in Normal Community opening victory

5 years ago (2016): Moses Kabuswe scored four times and Paul McBride added two goals and an assist as Cornerstone Christian charged to an 8-1 victory over Olympia at Stanford. Hudson Whittaker and Richard Phiri had the other goals for the Cyclones (2-0).

15 years ago (2006): Senior quarterback Omar Clayton, who played in Texas the last two years, completed 14 of 20 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 46 yards and another score as No. 2 state-ranked Normal Community opened with a 34-0 football victory over Champaign Central.

25 years ago (1996): Al Barker of Bloomington aced the 155-yard No. 12 hole at Bloomington Country Club. Barker used a 4-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Ben Snyder, David Doud and Stuart Lystad, all of Bloomington.

50 years ago (1971): Richard Wildzunas, an Illinois State University student, carded a hole-in-one at the Illinois State University golf course. He used a 3½ wood on the 165-yard 11th hole. Witnesses to the feat were Gene Gudeman and Bill Sloan.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

