15 YEARS AGO: Peoria Richwoods downs Bloomington in Class AA Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s basketball season has officially ended 10 days after its last game. Redbird coach Dan Muller announced his team, which finished with an 18-14 record, would not accept any postseason tournament invitation. The Redbirds were seeded third in the MVC before being upset by No. 6 Indiana State.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Peoria Richwoods scored 20 unanswered points in the final three minutes to erase a four-point deficit and hand shell-shocked Bloomington a 70-55 loss in the Normal Class AA Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena. Illinois recruit Bill Cole sparked the comeback.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan senior center Chris Simich was named a first-team Division III All-American by Basketball Times. The 6-foot-6 Simich has led the Titans into the D-III Final Four with 19 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

50 years ago (1971): Marge Laskowski’s lead in both the singles handicap and actual withstood the final night of competition giving her championships in the Bloomington Women’s Bowling Assn. Tournament at Savidge Brothers Lanes. Laskowski fashioned a 630 actual and 706 handicap in the singles division.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.