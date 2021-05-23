15 YEARS AGO: Pontiac's Phil Hanson sets area record in pole vault

5 years ago (2016): Brooke Arnold and Erin Francisco had three hits and one RBI each to lead Bloomington High School’s softball team to a 5-4 victory over Morton in the opening round of the Class 3A Washington Regional.

15 years ago (2006): Pontiac pole vault sensation Phil Hanson cleared a Pantagraph area all-time outdoor best and meet-record 16 feet, 7 inches in the 23rd annual Pantagraph Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Bloomington’s Fred Carlton Field.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington singles star Brian Verban won his first two matches at the State Tennis Tournament, but a nearly three-hour rain delay forced postponement of his third-round match for another day.

50 years ago (1971): Three-sport letterman Bill Long was presented the Jay Heitmann Sportsmanship Award at the Central Catholic High School All-Sports banquet. Long competed in football, basketball and golf. The award is presented in the honor of former Central Catholic football coach, Jay Heitmann, who died two years ago.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

