15 YEARS AGO: Ricky Angel scores five runs as Twin City Stars romp

5 years ago (2016): Horatio Acosta allowed one run and three this in 6⅓ innings to spark the Normal CornBelters to a 3-1 victory over Lake Erie before a crowd of 1,946 at the Corn Crib. Acosta raised his record to 6-2 and lowered his ERA to 3.27 in his 21st appearance and seventh start of the season.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois Wesleyan’s Ricky Angel collected three hits and scored five runs to lead a 17-hit attack that powered the Twin City Stars over the Galesburg Pioneers 14-5 in Central Illinois Collegiate League baseball action.

25 years ago (1996): Nate Floyd’s two-run single capped a four-run fourth-inning rally and another Floyd single helped Bloomington-Normal defeat Springfield 10-6 in the Fourth Division Legion baseball tourney.

50 years ago (1971): Jim Cox, the Bloomington High School graduate who attends the University of Iowa, drove a Bob Koeppel offering over the left field fence for his 14th home run, wiping out the league record of 13 held by Joe Hague, now with the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Bloomington Bobcats swept a doubleheader from Peoria, 6-0 and 10-9.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

