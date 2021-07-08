15 YEARS AGO: Ryan Meier, David Marquardt set Two-Man qualifying record by shooting 56

5 years ago (2016): Blue Ridge senior pitcher Ben Williamson and LeRoy junior pitcher Brett Egan were both named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 1A All-State team.

15 years ago (2006): Ryan Meier sank a 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to put an exclamation point on his and partner David Marquardt’s 15-under par 56 at the ISU Golf Course for the best qualifying score in the 33-year history of the B-N Two-Man Best Position Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State graduate D.A. Weibring and fellow PGA Tour member Fred Funk conducted a clinic at the 17th annual D.A. Weibring Redbird Golf Classic at Crestwicke Country Club.

50 years ago (1971): Irv Bernstein, who ran away with last year’s tourney by six strokes, will have to beat at least 100 foes to retain his Bloomington-Normal Golf Assn. Medal Play Championship. The event will be contested with two 18-hole rounds at the Illinois State University golf course, with the top 16 advancing to a final round at the Bloomington Country Club.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

