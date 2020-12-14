15 YEARS AGO: Sam Poppe becomes LeRoy's girls basketball all-time leading scorer

5 years ago (2015): Senior Bailey Kerschieter, a Normal West High School graduate, was named the Most Valuable Performer on Augustana’s women’s cross country team, while Hannah Penn, a Normal Community product, was the co-Freshman of the Year.
Support Local Journalism
15 years ago (2005): Sam Poppe broke the LeRoy High School girls basketball career scoring record with a 19-point outing in a 57-32 win over Urbana Uni High. Poppe’s 1,257 career points are one more than the previous record holder Nancy Marcum.
25 years ago (1995): Bloomington girls basketball coach Kay Robbins returned to courtside after missing three games because of a bone chip in the base of her neckbone. She watched her team capture a 65-42 victory over Decatur MacArthur.
50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan University guard Gary Johnson of Bloomington and Illinois State University linebacker Don Schertz of Metamora have been named to the defensive unit of the all-state football team for the college division schools for the second year in succession.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!