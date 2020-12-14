15 YEARS AGO: Sam Poppe becomes LeRoy's girls basketball all-time leading scorer

5 years ago (2015): Senior Bailey Kerschieter, a Normal West High School graduate, was named the Most Valuable Performer on Augustana’s women’s cross country team, while Hannah Penn, a Normal Community product, was the co-Freshman of the Year.

15 years ago (2005): Sam Poppe broke the LeRoy High School girls basketball career scoring record with a 19-point outing in a 57-32 win over Urbana Uni High. Poppe’s 1,257 career points are one more than the previous record holder Nancy Marcum.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington girls basketball coach Kay Robbins returned to courtside after missing three games because of a bone chip in the base of her neckbone. She watched her team capture a 65-42 victory over Decatur MacArthur.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan University guard Gary Johnson of Bloomington and Illinois State University linebacker Don Schertz of Metamora have been named to the defensive unit of the all-state football team for the college division schools for the second year in succession.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

