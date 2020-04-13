15 YEARS AGO: Scott Evans helps Normal Community to baseball win over U High

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Riding both the bat and arm of Reganne Camp, the Normal West High School softball team opened its Big 12 season with an 11-0 win over host Peoria Notre Dame. Camp was 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs to back her complete game four-hitter in which she struck out nine.

15 years ago (2005): Scott Evans blasted two home runs and a pair of doubles to drive in four runs as Normal Community defeated University High, 11-8, in baseball action. Evans’ double in the sixth inning put NCHS ahead for good, 9-8, in the see-saw game.

25 years ago (1995): Sarah Nardi scored two goals and Asa Bergland collected two assists to lead Bloomington to a 4-1 win over Normal Community in girls soccer action at Maxwell Park.

50 years ago (1970): Larry Caton, the senior lefthander who has been Illinois Wesleyan University’s No. 1 golfer from the start of his college career, was the Titan’s leading scorer on their recent southern trip. The former Normal Community High School athlete averaged 76.6 strokes per round, with a low round of 66.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

