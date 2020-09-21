15 YEARS AGO: Scott Woodward's late goal lifts NCHS to soccer win over Bloomington

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Levi Ransom rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pontiac High School football team to a 34-28 Corn Belt Conference victory over Mahomet-Seymour. Ransom scored on runs of 20, 1 and 3 yards as Pontiac improved to 3-1 overall and remain undefeated in the Corn Belt at 3-0.

15 years ago (2005): Scott Woodward’s goal with 47 seconds remaining lifted Normal Community’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Bloomington. Kyle Drennan and Nick Tipsord assisted on Woodward’s goal.

25 years ago (1995): Josh Mayol’s 51-yard interception return for a third-quarter touchdown gave Mahomet-Seymour a 10-7 edge and the Bulldogs defense made it stand up despite watching Central Catholic pile up a 205 to 55 advantage in total offense.

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community graduate Mike Wells, the sophomore quarterback who led Illinois to a 20-16 upset over Oregon in the season-opening game for the Illini, has been hospitalized with a bruised chest. Wells is still expected to play the next game against Tulane.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

