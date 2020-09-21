 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 YEARS AGO: Scott Woodward's late goal lifts NCHS to soccer win over Bloomington
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Scott Woodward's late goal lifts NCHS to soccer win over Bloomington

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Levi Ransom rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pontiac High School football team to a 34-28 Corn Belt Conference victory over Mahomet-Seymour. Ransom scored on runs of 20, 1 and 3 yards as Pontiac improved to 3-1 overall and remain undefeated in the Corn Belt at 3-0.

15 years ago (2005): Scott Woodward’s goal with 47 seconds remaining lifted Normal Community’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Bloomington. Kyle Drennan and Nick Tipsord assisted on Woodward’s goal.

25 years ago (1995): Josh Mayol’s 51-yard interception return for a third-quarter touchdown gave Mahomet-Seymour a 10-7 edge and the Bulldogs defense made it stand up despite watching Central Catholic pile up a 205 to 55 advantage in total offense.

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community graduate Mike Wells, the sophomore quarterback who led Illinois to a 20-16 upset over Oregon in the season-opening game for the Illini, has been hospitalized with a bruised chest. Wells is still expected to play the next game against Tulane.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News