15 YEARS AGO: Scott Woodward's late goal lifts NCHS to soccer win over Bloomington

5 years ago (2015): Levi Ransom rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pontiac High School football team to a 34-28 Corn Belt Conference victory over Mahomet-Seymour. Ransom scored on runs of 20, 1 and 3 yards as Pontiac improved to 3-1 overall and remain undefeated in the Corn Belt at 3-0.
15 years ago (2005): Scott Woodward’s goal with 47 seconds remaining lifted Normal Community’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Bloomington. Kyle Drennan and Nick Tipsord assisted on Woodward’s goal.
25 years ago (1995): Josh Mayol’s 51-yard interception return for a third-quarter touchdown gave Mahomet-Seymour a 10-7 edge and the Bulldogs defense made it stand up despite watching Central Catholic pile up a 205 to 55 advantage in total offense.
50 years ago (1970): Normal Community graduate Mike Wells, the sophomore quarterback who led Illinois to a 20-16 upset over Oregon in the season-opening game for the Illini, has been hospitalized with a bruised chest. Wells is still expected to play the next game against Tulane.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!