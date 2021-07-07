15 YEARS AGO: Sean McCaw, Mike Henry fire 57 in Two-Man qualifying

5 years ago (2016): Former Illinois State star Brittany Smith placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 60 feet, 11½ inches at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Former Tri-Valley High School star Stephanie Brown advanced from the 1,500-meter run preliminaries.

15 years ago (2006): Sean McCaw and Mike Henry collaborated on a sparkling 14-under par 57 to tie a B-N Two-Man Best Position Tournament record on the second day of qualifying at the ISU Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): Led by tournament most valuable player Greg Mote, the Bloomington Bobcats won three baseball games on the final day to capture the title of the Riverton Fourth of July Tournament. Mote went 8-for-11 with a pair of homers for the Bobcats.

50 years ago (1971): Joe Huisinga of DeLand fashioned a two-over-par 72 to win top honors in the regular male classification of the Illinois Farm Bureau Golf Tournament at Highland Park. Ken Elliott of Cropsey had a four-over-par 74 to place second to Huisinga in the regular male category.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

