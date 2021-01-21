15 YEARS AGO: Seniors help Tri-Valley down Dee-Mack for McLean County Tournament title

5 years ago (2016): Summer Stoewer contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds as Normal Community High School held off Peoria Richwoods, 44-41, in a Big 12 Conference girls basketball game. Kendall Sosa chipped in eight assists for NCHS.

15 years ago (2006): Seniors David Cripe, Kyler Hardy and Grant Jones scored 16 of Tri-Valley’s final 17 points in a 61-59 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw for the McLean County Tournament boys basketball title.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan, the nation’s No. 1-ranked Division III basketball team, rewarded its third consecutive standing-room-only home crowd with an 94-47 victory over Elmhurst. Chris Simich led the Titans with 18 points.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School looks for its fourth straight victory when it travels to Urbana for a Big 12 Conference tilt. Bloomington has recorded two consecutive Big 12 victories, and center Dave Giles has scored 23, 30 and 24 points in the Raiders’ last three wins.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

