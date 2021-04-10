15 YEARS AGO: Shelby Parker sparks Bloomington to softball win over Central Catholic

5 years ago (2016): The Illinois Wesleyan baseball team swept host Carthage, 11-7 and 14-10, in a CCIW slugfest at Kenosha, Wis. Gino Cavalieri went 4 for 6 with two RBIs in the first game, and Jacob Houghton and Ben Manski homered and drove in four runs each to pace the Titans in the nightcap.

15 years ago (2006): Shelby Parker drove in three runs and winning pitcher Stephanie Butler allowed just five hits as the Bloomington High School softball team topped Central Catholic, 5-1. Central’s run was unearned against Butler, who walked just one and struck out 11.

25 years ago (1996): Jim Pyfer singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Illinois State a 4-3 baseball victory over Bradley in a doubleheader split and an end to an 11-game losing streak.

50 years ago (1971): Matt Salzman raced home with a go-ahead run when losing pitcher Dennis Mann dropped an easy pop fly with two out in the seventh inning, and Robin Cooper protected the bulge with some superb relief pitching as Bloomington High School completed a doubleheader sweep of Danville.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

