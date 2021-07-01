15 YEARS AGO: Stacey Miller, Craig Lutes named top high school athletes

5 years ago (2016): Former Illinois State wide receiver Corey Shandrick has been hired as an offensive assistant coach at ISU, head coach Brock Spack announced. Shandrick will assist the offensive staff with day-to-day coaching and preparation.

15 years ago (2006): Central Catholic golf, soccer and basketball star Stacey Miller and Normal Community football, basketball and baseball standout Craig Lutes were named the Pantagraph’s Female and Male High School Athletes of the Year.

25 years ago (1996): Two Bloomington-Normal Quack Attack volleyball teams advanced to the quarterfinals for girls 18-and-under and 16-and-under in the Junior Olympic Championships at San Jose, Calif.

50 years ago (1971): Jim Cox lofted a home run over the left field fence at the 345-foot mark in the last half of the 10th inning to give the Bloomington Bobcats a 3-2 victory over Galesburg in a Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League game at the Illinois Wesleyan Stadium.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

