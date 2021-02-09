15 YEARS AGO: Stacey Miller helps Central Catholic capture Class A regional title

5 years ago (2016): Keegan Bertsche scored 31 points to lead the Flanagan-Cornell High School basketball team to a 71-39 victory over Lexington in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Jonathan Barth drilled five 3-pointers to add 15 points for Flanagan-Cornell, which secured at least a share of the conference title.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Central Catholic’s girls basketball team forced 19 turnovers and earned a 42-38 triumph over host Midwest Central in the title game of the Manito Class A Regional. Stacey Miller led the Saints with 14 points and five rebounds.

25 years ago (1996): Chad Hammond scored 20 points to help Prairie Central capture a 66-62 overtime upset of University High, the state’s No. 4-ranked Class A basketball team.

50 years ago (1971): Gridley High School kept the Midstate Conference basketball race up for grabs by stunning league-leading El Paso, 68-66. The loss was the first for the Comets in 11 conference outings and only their third of the season. Junior Jeff Roth led Gridley offensively with 25 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.