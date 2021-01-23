15 YEARS AGO: Stacey Miller sparks Central Catholic girls past Mahomet-Seymour

5 years ago (2016): Josh Robinson sank the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity with three seconds to play, giving the Normal West High School boys’ basketball team a 47-46 nonconference victory over Class 4A No. 8-ranked Rock Island.

15 years ago (2006): Stacey Miller scored a game-high 20 points to lead Central Catholic over Mahomet-Seymour, 46-45, in a Corn Belt Conference girls basketball contest. The senior also grabbed five rebounds while recording three steals.

25 years ago (1996): Kasey Wells scored a career-high 41 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, as Lexington posted an 81-64 victory over Tri-Point. Aaron McArdle lent support with 20 points for the Minutemen.

50 years ago (1971): Cline Jensen scored 18 points to lead Flanagan High School past Saunemin High School, 62-57, in nonconference action. Saunemin’s Wes Rothrock and Mark Haag led their team with 13 points each.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

