From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Stafford Davis, Samantha Richdale named top Illinois State athletes

From Pages Past
5 years ago (2016): John and Justin Hunt shot a first-day 34 to tie Reagan and Steven Kennedy for the age 9-12 championship flight in the Bloomington-Normal Golf Association Parent/Grandparent-Child Tournament at The Links at Ireland Grove.

15 years ago (2006): Football center Stafford Davis and golfer Samantha Richdale were the Milt Weisbecker Male Athlete of the Year and the Jill Hutchison Female Athlete of the Year, respectively, at Illinois State’s sixth annual Walk of Champions.

25 years ago (1996): Bruce Barker of Bloomington won the Super Quick Series in the Division III super pro class for drag racing at Coles County Raceway in Charleston, Barker earned $1,000 for the victory in the 1929 T Altered car.

50 years ago (1971): The track record fell for the third successive week at Farmer City Speedway, with John Anderson of Bloomington setting the new standard with a 16.77-second clocking in the time trials. Anderson later won the featured race of the evening.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

