15 YEARS AGO: Stephanie Lamb helps Central Catholic to Class A Regional semifinal volleyball win

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State women’s tennis newcomer Marcia Tere-Apisah claimed the flight one singles championship at the Drake Jamboree in Des Moines, Iowa. Tere-Apisah, who defeated Ksenia Pronina (unattached), 6-3,6-0, also teamed with Kadi Ilves to finish third overall in doubles play.
15 years ago (2005): Stephanie Lamb had nine assists and seven service points to lead Central Catholic’s volleyball team to a 25-18, 26-24 victory over Tri-Valley in a semifinal match of the Ridgeview Class A Regional at Colfax.
25 years ago (1995): Jeff Sobek scored two minutes into the second half on a Jason Mahler assist to lift the Illinois Wesleyan men’s soccer team to a season-ending 1-0 victory over Augustana.
50 years ago (1970): Walt Carlington had more than the usual reason for being pleased by fine golf weather. He sank a hole-in-one on Highland Park Golf Course’s 135-yard 12th hole. Carlington was playing with Jack Smith, Clarence Teagle and Dick Snyder.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
