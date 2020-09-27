15 YEARS AGO: Stephanie Lamb serves Central Catholic volleyball past Prairie Central

5 years ago (2015): Jenna Baker’s goal in the second overtime lifted the No.-9 ranked Illinois Wesleyan women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. IWU held Rose-Hulman to just two shots on net with keeper Katie Denney turning aside both to pick up the win.
15 years ago (2005): Stephanie Lamb served 14 points, six for aces, to send Central Catholic High School to a 25-11, 25-16 Corn Belt Conference volleyball win over Prairie Central.
25 years ago (1995): Professionals Mike Joyce and Bill Kennedy teamed with amateurs Chris Dierker, Jay Edmonds and David Namoff to shoot 16-under-par 56 and win the Senior Series Pro-Am at Bloomington’s Crestwicke Country Club.
50 years ago (1970): Big Doc Morgan, the 54-year-old acclaimed “hacker” whose putting is generally straighter than the lines he paints on the streets at the city’s school crossings for the Street Department, shot a six-over-par 70 to win the Bloomington-Normal Men’s City Golf Tournament for the fifth straight year at Lakeside Country Club.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
