15 YEARS AGO: Steve King of Bloomington inducted into Illinois ASA Hall of Fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): Kelli Highland’s two-run walk-off double capped a four-run seventh-inning rally as Central Catholic edged Champaign St. Thomas More, 5-4, at Bloomington’s McGraw Park. Leah Eppley had two hits and scored twice, while Izzy Vetter added two hits and an RBI for Central.

15 years ago (2005): Steve King of Bloomington was inducted into the Illinois Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame. He had a stellar 16-year career, 11 with the Bloomington Hearts and five with Farm Tavern of Madison, Wis., and was on USA teams that won Pan American Games silver medals in 1991 and 1999.

25 years ago (1995): Senior Janelle Crabtree broke Illinois State’s record for career singles victories by outlasting Western Illinois’ Adrienne Schultz in three sets during a 9-0 ISU tennis triumph. Crabtree had 86 career wins, one better than Michelle Greenan compiled from 1988-91.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington High School held University High School scoreless after the first inning and secured a 10-3 Intercity baseball victory at U High. Dave Koshinski allowed four hits and struck out five in four innings of work for BHS. Greg DeVary finished up for the Raiders, allowing only one hit.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.