15 YEARS AGO: Ted Schmitz named head coach of Bloomington Extreme indoor football team

5 years ago (2015): Geetha Shawkarla, a Bloomington resident since 2006, has been the lone Midwest Region representative on the Team USA women’s cricket squad since 2012.Shawkarla is a right-handed batswoman and bowler.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington’s new United Indoor Football League team will be known as the Bloomington Extreme. Managing partner Ed Brady made the announcement at Extreme Nissan while introducing Ted Schmitz as the team’s head coach.

25 years ago (1995): Normal Community High School graduate Jeff Deist, a sophomore midfielder at Creighton University, was named to the Missouri Valley Conference all-conference first team in soccer.

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community coach Dick Tharp makes no pretenses, his team was simply out-manned by University High in their recent 35-0 loss. “Looking at the films, we didn’t play nearly as bad as I thought we did,” Tharp said. “They just blew us out of there.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

