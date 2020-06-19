15 YEARS AGO: Todd Mitchell birdies final hole to edge Jordan Carpenter for B-N Match Play championship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Deion Thompson had a solo home run as the Lexington Snipes notched a 7-2 victory over the Southland Vikings at Hap Bruno Field in Chicago Heights. Thompson also doubled among his three hits. Ross Learnard (1-1) earned the win for the Snipes.

15 years ago (2005): Todd Mitchell sank a 30-foot birdie putt on the 36th hole to earn a 1-up victory over Jordan Carpenter in the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Tournament championship match at ISU Golf Course. Mitchell has won two Illinois State Amateur tourneys and eight other Bloomington-Normal Titles.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State golfer Jennifer Broggi and Metamora High School graduate Heather Hoffman each qualified for the championship flight in the Illinois Women’s State Amateur golf tourney at Champaign Country Club. Hoffman shot 81 and Broggi fired an 83.

50 years ago (1970): Gibson City won its eighth straight game without a defeat with a 10-2 victory over Saybrook-Arrowsmith in a nonconference game at Gibson City. Greg Schaefer had two hits and drove in two runs for the victors.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

