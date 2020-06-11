15 YEARS AGO: Todd Mitchell, Matt Miller lead B-N Match Play qualifying with 66s

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State softball associate head coach Tina Kramos has been named the Greek Softball National Team head coach. Kramos, who is in her 16th year at ISU, played for Greece’s 2004 Olympic Team in Athens.

15 years ago (2005): Todd Mitchell and Illinois State golfer Matt Miller fired 5-under-par 66s to lead qualifiers into the championship flight of the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Tournament at the ISU Golf Course. Mitchell was declared medalist in a scorecard playoff.

25 years ago (1995): The Intercity scored 17 of the final 18 runs in a 19-8 victory over the Area but it was a pitcher, Bloomington’s John Hunt, who earned the Rory Hodgson Most Valuable Player Award by allowing no hits in the sixth and seventh innings of the 39th Pantagraph All-Star Baseball Game.

50 years ago (1970): Two-sport star Steve Shafer of Urbana High School has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Illinois State University. The announcement was made jointly by ISU football coach Larry Bitcon and track coach Roger Weller. Shafer plans to compete in both sports at Illinois State.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

